Buy Local Savannah hosts retired NFL player Adrian Peterson at July luncheon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Buy Local Savannah hosted their monthly luncheon on Thursday at Cohen’s Retreat. This month, the organization hosted retired NFL player and Georgia Southern football legend Adrian Peterson as their guest speaker.

Buy Local Savannah supports locally opened and operated businesses in the greater Chatham County area.

“Usually, Buy Local provides information about what is happening in Chatham County and how it’s affecting their business,” Buy Local Savannah’s 2021 President Courtney Rawlins told WSAV NOW. “Today, we decided to switch it up just a bit and provide something inspirational.”

“Adrian has overcome a lot of hardships in his life and he’s come out on top, and we definitely think that our businesses can relate to that,” Rawlins added.

The theme of this month’s retreat is celebrating the journey with Peterson’s story of success through hard work.

“As a business owner myself, I own a gym up in Chicago and we kind of struggled a little bit through the pandemic,” the College Football Hall of Famer said. “We were able to be quick on our feet and adjust to some things that enabled us to stay afloat.”

Peterson continued, “As a motivational speaker, when everything kind of shut down, the schools, I had to try out different things to increase my brand and be able to think fast and keep going.”

Rawlins said Savannah’s local businesses are the heartbeat of the community.

