Bulloch County prepares for storm impact

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Bulloch County is preparing its residents for potential tropical storm impact ahead of Elsa.

The county offers severe weather preparation advice to keep the best interest of the local population in mind.

The Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) encourages residents to stay off the roads and inside during the storm. They also encourage residents to refrain from calling 9-1-1 if they experience any power outages.

“People can anticipate there being power outages throughout this event,” said EMA Deputy Director Lee Eckles. “They need to call their service provider to report outages.”

Eckles also suggests to anyone staying in the area to have an emergency plan in place. However, service requests of any kind will never be denied.

“There is a segment of our community that is comprised of a vulnerable population,” Eckles said, “and those people are not just left to the wolves; a majority of those people are served by service agencies in Bulloch County.”

