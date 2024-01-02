SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s a new year, and many resolutions include some sort of fitness goals.

WSAV NOW spoke with a trainer to get quality information on how to overcome the fear of the gym.

“Understand that pretty much everybody is feeling that same way,” said Justin Huitt, the owner and head coach at Transform Savannah.

“The best way to combat that anxiety or fear of going to the gym and all eyes are on me and I feel like I am getting judged is going in with a plan.”

According to a myprotein.com survey, 90% of Americans are concerned about being judged going to the gym.

With that, 44% reported that due to this they avoid the gym at certain times.

Takeaways:

Go in with a plan

Avoid lofty goals

Keep it simple, 30-minute focused workouts

“It’s all about finding comfort in the routine. Find something that’s repeatable and obtainable,” said Huitt.

In the same survey, 30% of Americans cited performance anxiety as keeping them from the gym, while 42% said appearance anxiety.

Huitt notes that finding quality information is key to gaining confidence, which does not have to be expensive.

Finding small, digestible pieces of information from YouTube videos and fitness studies can go a long way.

Huitt recommends what he calls the “Gold Standard,” the NSCA, National Strength and Conditioning Association, website.

There, you can find valuable resources, as well as introduce yourself to the expert coaches who write the articles and follow them on social media where they post additional video content.

“Local places, ourselves, the YMCA and other gyms around they will be more than happy to talk to you and give you free resources and things that you can look up yourselves,” said Huitt.

“So in order to arm yourself with the right information so you can go to your own gym and to your house and do that more confidently.”

Takeaways:

Find quality information

Social media can be a resource

Look for small bites of information

“Not every day is going to be your best workout. You’re not going to feel 100% every day and you’re not going in there and be the strongest and the fastest,” said Huitt.

For those days you feel unmotivated, he suggests going to the gym and doing the bare minimum.

This is because “anything is better than nothing” in the long run.

On low-motivation days, find what you like to do in the gym that makes you feel good.

“It doesn’t need to be a total 180 changes, we need to make small incremental changes that turn into daily habits rather than just cold turkey,” said Huitt.

Takeaways:

Play the long game

Not every day will be your best

Routine becomes habits

Performance over appearance

Comparison can kill, so work on your individual performance and goals.

“Those who look great and have the six packs are normally less confident and missing out on delicious food,” said Huitt.