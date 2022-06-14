SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whatever your reason is for wanting to eat for cheap, Savannah has plenty to offer in terms of affordable lunch places. Here’s a list of five lunch spots in Savannah that are as delicious as they are budget-friendly.

Sly’s Sliders and Fries

Sly’s Sliders and Fries is one of the best places to go if you want to grab a meal that’s cheap but delicious. You can easily feed two people here for $20 or less. They have all sorts of sliders to choose from, suiting a variety of dietary needs.

Sly’s Sliders and Fries is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Wednesday. They are located on Abercorn Street by East 33rd Street. You can find a link to their website and menu by clicking or tapping here.

Soda Pop Shoppe

The prices at Soda Pop Shoppe can’t be beat. Most of their sandwiches are less than $5 each and their hotdogs are less than $4. You can also grab some ice cream while you’re there for less than $3 a scoop.

Soda Pop Shoppe is located on Bull Street by Wright Square. They are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are open 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday and are closed Sunday.

If you’d like to check out their menu, you can visit the link here.

Al Salaam Deli

Want a pita wrap for only $8? What about a cheeseburger for the same price? Al Salaam Deli is the place to be. They have dawali and falafel and even baklava if you want dessert.

You can find Al Salaam Deli on Habersham Street in-between Price and Lincoln streets. They are open every day of the week, except for Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can check out the link to their website with their menu by clicking or tapping here.

Screamin’ Mimi’s

If you’re looking to split your lunch with friends, this pizza place is a great option. A large cheese pizza is only $17.95 or you can go for your own personal sandwich for $10.75. It may be a bit pricier for one person, but it’s definitely one of the best options for multiple people.

Screamin’ Mimi’s is located on East Oglethorpe Avenue, a short walk away from Crawford Square. They are open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. You can find a link to their website by clicking or tapping here.

Clary’s Cafe

Clary’s Cafe is one of the more expensive options on this list with most of their food coming at around $10.99 per entrée. However, it was included because of its shrimp, chicken and tuna salad options, which are all less than $9 each. They also have salad options for less than $9 and soups for less than $4.

Clary’s Cafe is located on Abercorn Street a short walk away from Calhoun Square. They are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Visit the website linked here for more information about this restaurant.