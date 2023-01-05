BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce kicked off the new year by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new DeVaul Henderson Park Gym and Athletic Fields in Richmond Hill.

“It’s always fun to start the year off strong with a grand opening, especially of a really fantastic facility that our county has invested in for our community,” said Kathryn Johnson, CEO of the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

The new DeVaul Henderson Park Gym. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

Bryan County Parks and Recreation Director Dave Smith said, “In my three months that I’ve been here, I’ve been really super impressed by the community and the support for parks and recreation that they have. There’s an old saying around parks and rec that’s made popular: if you build it, they will come. It’s certainly made applicable right here in Bryan County.

“We have over 62 basketball teams just in the Timber Trail, Henderson Park service area playing with us this year, this winter. I will tell you also that it’s not that way everywhere.”

Meeting Room in the DeVaul Henderson Park facility. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

Bryan County Chairman Carter Infinger said SPLOST dollars were used to fund the project.

“This is why SPLOST is so important because we can fund things like this. This project was estimated to be 10 million dollars. We kind of value-engineered some things and it came in to be like 7 and a half million. So, we had some money left over to do some other things.”

The facility is 19,000 square feet, and in addition to the gym, also has a concessions kitchen and meeting rooms.

“It takes a lot of work behind the scenes to get a project like this done,” Infinger said. “We have the band new fields out here, the tennis courts have been resurfaced. Again, it’s just a great facility for our community.”