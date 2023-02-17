HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Over the past 10 academic years, there has been an increase in the number of Georgia students benefitting from Advanced Placement (AP) courses being offered in their high schools, according to the Georgia Department of Education.

Bradwell Institute and Liberty County High School will be helping with that increase as both were recognized by the Georgia Department of Education as Advanced Placement Honor Schools.

Bradwell Institute was recognized as an AP STEM School and Liberty County High was recognized as an AP Access and Support School.

“This award recognizes the dedication and hard work of our AP teachers to ensure students are

prepared for college and career after graduation. It also shows the hard work of our AP students

as they challenge themselves with rigorous coursework,” stated Dr. Franklin Perry,

superintendent of Liberty County Schools.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods stated, “I sincerely congratulate each of this year’s AP Honor Schools on their achievement. Additionally, I thank each teacher, student, and school and district-level administrator for their diligent work creating strong AP opportunities in these

273 Georgia schools.”

AP STEM Schools are schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM

courses.

AP Access and Support Schools are schools with at least 30% of their AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African American and/or Hispanic, and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.