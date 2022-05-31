BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The town of Bluffton buildings will display orange ribbons to raise awareness of gun violence this week as part of National Gun Violence Day on June 3.

The following Town buildings will have an orange bow displayed: Town Hall, Bluffton Police Department, Bluffton Police Substation (May River Road), Watershed Division Building/Jennie Kittie Municipal Building, Public Services Building (Oscar Frazier Park) and the Don Ryan Center for Innovation.

The National Gun Violence Day Proclamation, which is signed by Mayor Lisa Sulka, is asking

residents to wear orange Friday, June 3, to raise awareness about gun violence and honor the lives

of gun violence victims and survivors.

Mayor Lisa Sulka read this proclamation Saturday, May 14, at a ceremony honoring

Dominique William, who was a 17-year-old Hilton Head resident, when he was murdered in broad

daylight near Coligny Beach in July 2015.

Also in Bluffton, the MLK Committee is hosting a “Vigil for Change,” 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Martin Family Park. The public is welcome.

The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee was founded in 1984, under the leadership of Rev. S L. McPherson, former pastor of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church to organize and present programs and activities to commemorate the birthday of Dr. King under the theme of “We Remember.”

More information about the Bluffton MLK Committee can be found at ABOUT BLUFFTON MLK | Bluffton MLK Observance Committee.