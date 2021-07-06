Bluffton Artisan Market makes its return

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – What started as an online community within a mission to promote Lowcountry businesses is expanding.
The Bluffton Artisan Market is back and features local businesses with non-traditional retail locations. The event will be held every second Sunday at Burnt Church Distillery in Bluffton and every third Sunday at Martin Family Park in Old Town Bluffton.
“The idea is to have a safe shopping experience with local businesses that largely don’t have retail locations,” says Lowcountry Made Founder Katie Silva. “So that’s a chance for the community to engage with them and to support our local neighbors.”
The market will feature several local artisans, that include:
- Bluffton Candles
- Sun Dog Pet Products
- True South RH
- BP Custom Carbon Furniture
- Woodsman’s Wife
- Cottonwood Soap Co.
- KODA Designs
- Fire and Pine
- Palmetto Kettle Corn
- Raymonda Ceramics
- Mystic Mates Pillows
- Moonlight Crow Creations
- Fabula Collective
- Finch Sign and Design
Vendors interested in participating can click or tap here to apply or email info@lcmade.com. Vendor applications are due 11 days before each market date.