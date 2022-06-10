SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many dads appreciate the piquant taste of a tender, juicy, well-marbled steak cooked to perfection on a hot grill or in a cast-iron pan.

This Father’s Day, give dad a break from trying to achieve the perfect sear on a hunk of beef at home. Leave it up to the experts and have him enjoy a great meal at one of these steakhouses in Savannah for the best steak eating experience.

Make sure to make your reservation ASAP!

Stone and Webster Chophouse

This modern chophouse restaurant captures the legacy of Savannah’s historic power plant while bringing new energy to the riverside with a premium selection of prime steaks. The prime steak signature selection ranges from Delmonico ribeye to Japanese Wagyu. View hours and more on the Plant Riverside District’s website, linked here.

Give dad a break this Father’s Day and let the experts handle the steaks. Getty Images.

Madame Butterfly

Diners can immerse themselves in an interactive atmosphere at this Korean steakhouse. Madame Butterfly offers specially selected beef from Meyers Farm and exclusive cuts provided by master chefs. Several steak options are offered, including filet mignon, New York strip and Japanese A5 Wagyu. Visit this link to view the menu and more.

The Steakhouse on Whitemarsh Island

Enjoy fine dining at an affordable price at The Steakhouse on Whitemarsh Island. This restaurant offers filets, prime rib and ribeyes with a variety of toppings to choose from like Bearnaise sauce, roasted garlic or sauteed shrimp. For those who like it simpler, Au Jus could also be an option. Make a reservation or explore The Steakhouse’s other menu options at this link.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Located in the heart of historic Savannah on Bay Street, this steakhouse aims to make sure your last bite is just as good as your first with their broiling method and seasoning techniques. Ruth’s Chris USDA Prime beef is also served on a sizzling 500 degrees plate. Ruth’s Chris is open for special hours on Father’s Day, from 2 to 9 p.m. Visit here for information on other operating hours.

Toni Steakhouse

Taking pride in delivering the finest hand-cut steaks to the table, this restaurant offers a 10 oz Toni’s Signature Steak that’s a double cut of beef tenderloin and a chef’s favorite. Toni, located on Eisenhower Drive, also serves ribeyes and New York strips. All of their steaks are hand-cut thick and char-grilled on an open fire. Learn more about the steakhouse at this link.

Texas Roadhouse

This lively chain steakhouse is perfect for dads of all ages, from boomers to millennials, as they offer a broad range of hand-cut steaks. From dads who might enjoy an affordable hearty flavorful sirloin to dads who might like an old-fashioned smothered chopped steak, Texas Roadhouse is sure to please every generation of steak-loving dads. Click or tap this link to view restaurant hours.