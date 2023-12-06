SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Do you have what it takes to be a 911 dispatcher? In the words of Chatham County dispatcher Claude Debnam:

“It takes dedication to do this job. Anyone that works in here, I have respect for them because everybody can not do this job.”

Now in his 60s, Debnam has a life full of commitment to service. He enlisted in the Army in the ’80s, became an EMS worker in the ’90s, a police officer in the 2000s, and since 2007, a 911 dispatcher.

“You see the human persona at its best and at its worst,” said Debnam.

A survey by 911.gov found that half of the 911 call centers in the nation are experiencing a staffing crisis, leading to longer wait times, higher call volumes and a frustrated public.

“Because we’re all human, even the call takers have different stress levels,” said Debnam.

“The public needs to be aware that the same people that answer the 911 calls also answer the non-emergency lines, and if the 911 line is ringing, we have to answer the 911 line first.”

He notes that there are serial callers who call just to talk to someone and that these regular callers take up time from others in more serious situations.

Debnam explains that in a county of close to 300,000 people, there is only a handful of people answering those calls, adding, “You can only answer one call at a time.”

In all his years on calls, he’s dealt with a variety of situations ranging from calls of a spider in the house to calls of a domestic violence situation.

“A true 911 call is a life or death situation. If you call to say I have difficulty breathing or someone’s cardiac arrest, or serious accident, those are true 911 calls and that is what this system is designed for,” said Debnam.

Surviving the call desk

“We joke with each other to lighten the mood, because this type of work is very stressful and that will take a toll on you,” said Debnam.

Having a “getaway” is essential in this line of work, he says, including hobbies and calming activities to decompress.

Debnam encourages others to apply for the position but warns that they have to do their research.

For those who plan to work as a 911 dispatcher, Debnam points out some of the hardest types of calls to take.

“If you a native of Savannah, eventually, you are going to get a call from someone that you know, whether that’s a friend or a family member, it’s gonna happen and you going to have to be able to deal with that.”

Can I text 911? Do they ping my location?

The answer is yes and yes. You can text 911 and in a life-or-death situation, ping your location, which authorities have to request.

As long as your phone is on and you have cellular service, dispatchers can use cellular lines closest to you to locate.

“Again, the ping is for emergencies,” said Debnam.”It has to be a life-or-death situation, we have to call the cell company, and they have to verify who we are before they give us the information.”

Memories that never go away

On the night a man jumped off of the Talmadge Bridge, Debnam was the supervisor over fire dispatch.

He shares his story:

“There is a sense of pride there, knowing that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing, but there is also a sense of dread knowing that… was there anything else we could have done on our end to help this guy? To get him off the bridge instead of taking his life this way. When I go home sometimes, when I talk to my wife, she can tell that things are bothering me. She’ll ask me ‘Did you have a worse day?’ ‘Yeah-‘ and she knows when I answer like that, that it’s not good. That’s the most recent thing that… and now sitting here talking to you I am thinking about it. Because I feel for the family. Would they be able to get some kind of closure? Those are the type of things in the job where because they are traumatic, they don’t ever go away.”

According to the Savannah Police Department, there have been no new developments in the search for the man at this time.

Love for the job

VID

“I can retire next month. Will I retire? Probably not,” said Debnam.

Through all the trials of this line of work, he says he enjoys what he does and tries not to spend time dwelling on the pay and daily challenges.

“Just like this job, I have more memorable days than bad days and that is why I do what I do,” said Debnam.