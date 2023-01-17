Barry Manilow presents Reginald Mitchell of Savannah High School with a $10,000 check. (Photo provided courtesy of Sheila Blanco)

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow, who is recognized for his hit recordings like Mandy (1974) and Copacabana (1978), made Savannah the hottest spot, more than Havana, this week during his Manilow Hits 2023 concert.

During the concert, Manilow recognized Reggie Mitchell, the Savannah High School fine arts department chair and director of bands with the Manilow Music Teacher Award.

Photo provided by Sheila Blanco

The Manilow Music Teacher Award recognizes an outstanding music teacher who helps to bring music to life for his or her students.

Award recipients receive a total of $10,000 with $5,000 of it being a cash prize and the other $5,000 in Manilow Bucks credit that can be used to purchase instruments for their classroom.

In addition, Mitchell received 10 complimentary tickets for Manilow’s performance with a backstage meet and greet.

This year, SCCPSS had four teachers nominated for the award: Emily Graham of Islands High School; Chloe Washington of Windsor Forest High School; Lashon Leggett of Herschel V. Jenkins High School; and Mitchell.

After all the votes were tallied, Reginald Mitchell was selected for special recognition by legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow.