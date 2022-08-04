SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those looking for a restaurant that has it all might consider Bar Julian.

Located on Savannah’s highest rooftop, guests can enjoy a meal while viewing the cityscape and Savannah River and give back to the community at the same time.

Bar Julian Lead Host Shakearia Williams. (Photo by Hollie Lewis)

Bar Julian’s evening menu features snacks like Carolina Gold rice balls, spreads and salads like their Kale Caesar Salad and a variety of pizza options, like their limited-time-only Market Pizza.

Bar Julian chef Nicole Priore prepared and served a Market Pizza she prepared. (Photo Hollie Lewis)

Through Aug. 31, guests can enjoy the Market Pizza, a blend of sweet corn, tangy burrata, and garden herb salsa verde. The pizza features seasonal ingredients from farmers at GrowFood Carolina, Watsonia Farms, and Green on the Vine.

Bar Julian guests getting ready to eat the Market Pizza. (Photo by Hollie Lewis)

Additionally, $2 from each pizza sold will be donated to the 912 Food Farmacy program. This is a program of the Forsyth Farmers’ Market that takes place March through October. It offers participants a free nutrition class each month along with free produce vouchers that can be used at the Forsyth Farmers’ Market or on Farm Truck 912.

Guests can dine inside or outside at Bar Julian and enjoy the views. (Photo by Hollie Lewis)

“Myself, Executive Chef Rob Newton, and the team at Bar Julian have thoroughly enjoyed working with the region’s amazing local famers as our Knead to Know Chef Series evolved to Knead to Know Farmer this summer.” said Nicole Priore, Chef de Cuisine at Bar Julian.

She continued, “As the southeast has an incredible variety of local ingredients, we’ve loved stretching our creative muscles to build one of a kind pizzas, celebrating our favorite local farmers. Knowing that a portion of the profits goes to 912 Food Farmacy in partnership with the Forsyth Farmers’ Market makes the experience all the more rewarding and we can’t wait to see how it continues to develop going forward.”

Bar Julian is located at 201 Port St. Those wanting to make a reservation can do so by clicking here.