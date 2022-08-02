SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is winding down and back to school season has sprung upon the city. You might have already stocked up on peanut butter and jelly for the week but that doesn’t mean you can’t switch it up in the coming weeks. Here’s a list of some fun recipes for lunch that will give your kids something to look forward to each day.

(Getty Images)

Pepperoni Pizza Rolls

From the blog “Ahead of Thyme,” this recipe combines all the flavor of a slice of pizza with all the fun of a calzone. They are easy to make and freeze well, so you’ll be able to prepare them far in advance when you have a busy week ahead. Even better, you can easily customize them with different sauces or toppings.

This recipe takes a little time, about an hour and 40 minutes, using methods very similar to cinnamon rolls. It requires less than ten ingredients and yields 12 rolls. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking or tapping here.

(Getty Images)

Chicken Ranch Wraps

Simple and quick to make, these chicken ranch wraps are a great alternative to a boring old sandwich. The wraps come from the blog “Gimme Delicious” and they are as yummy as they are fast to pull together. They take only fifteen minutes, using five total ingredients. The best way to make them is by using a rotisserie chicken from the store but you can also make your own chicken if you have the time.

This recipe yields four servings so it is great for a small family who wants to pack lunches for a day. You can find the recipe by clicking or tapping on the link here.

(Getty Images)

Bento Boxes

Bento boxes originated in Japan but they are quickly becoming popular in the United States as well. They are the perfect option for those who want to provide their kids with a balanced meal while also having a little bit of fun. The one pictured above has a salad, sandwich, boiled egg and cheese all paired with an apple and some juice.

Making a bento box is easy once you learn about how they are constructed. You can get the full breakdown of how to craft your own bento box by clicking or tapping on the link here. Need some inspiration? You can find 23 bento box ideas for kids by clicking or tapping on the link here.

(Getty Images)

Pasta Salad

If your kids are more on the adventurous side (Read: generally not picky) why not give this recipe for pasta salad a chance? They’re super easy to pull together and they do well in the refrigerator. This Italian Pasta Salad from Jessica Gavin is perfect for meal prepping and lunch packing.

The recipe takes less than an hour to make and yields 12 servings. There are a lot of ingredients as it involves home-making your dressing, but it seems to be a hit among reviewers who rate it 4.76 stars out of 5. You can find a link to Gavin’s recipe by clicking or tapping here.