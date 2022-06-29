SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is underway, but local health departments are already planning back-to-school clinics so students will have the required screenings and vaccinations they need for the upcoming year.

The Coastal Health District encourages parents to take advantage of these summer clinics and avoid the back-to-school rush.

Clinics are available for students who need immunizations and vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings. The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both girls and boys at ages 11 and 12.

Students entering a Georgia school for the first time (meaning they’ve never enrolled in a Georgia school before) must have completed a screening form.

Other stipulations apply. For more information, visit here.

Bryan County

Pembroke clinic:

430 Ledford Street

Tuesday, July 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit this link to book an appointment or call 912-653-4331

Richmond Hill clinic:

66 Captain Matthew Freeman Drive

Tuesday, July 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Book an appointment at this link or call 912-756-2611

Appointments are required. Most insurance is accepted.

Camden County

St. Mary’s clinic:

905 Dilworth Street

Thursday, July 14 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Too book an appointment, visit this link or call 912-882-8515

Woodbine clinic:

1501 Georgia Ave.

Wednesday, July 27 from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Chatham County

Screenings are available at no cost for Chatham County students. Normally, a $30 fee applies.

Where: 1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah

When: Thursday, July 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Students will be seen on a first come, first served basis, and no appointment is necessary.

For additional information, call the Chatham County Health Department at 912-356-2441.

Glynn County

Where: 2747 Fourth St. in Brunswick

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays July 13 July 20 July 27 Aug. 3



To book an appointment, call 912-264-3961.

Liberty County

Where: 1113 E. Oglethorpe Hwy. in Hinesville

When: Thursday, July 14 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



To book an appointment online, visit here or call 912-876-2173.

Anyone with out-of-state immunization records should drop those records off at the Liberty County Health Department at least one week prior to their appointment.

Long County

Where: 584 North Macon St. in Ludowici

When: Thursday, July 14 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 11 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 5:30 p.m.



Most insurance is accepted, and appointments are required.

To book an appointment online, go to this link or call 912-545-2107.

McIntosh County

Where: 1335 Hwy. 57 in Townsend

When: Thursday, June 16 from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August from 1 to 6 p.m.



To book an appointment, call 912-832-5473.