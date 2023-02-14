SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There have been some complaints about armadillos at a Savannah apartment community that has some residents thinking twice about going out at night.

Selena Maxwell, a resident at Philip-Winters Apartments said, “It’s a nice place to live but there is a lot of problems out here with the armadillos because holes are all over this property.”

A hole near an apartment at Philip-Winters Apartments. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

Jennifer Young, who works at Philip-Winters Apartments said they have received complaints about the armadillos.

Holes on grounds of Philip-Winters Apartments. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

“I did take action,” Young said. “I called Critter Control out and they came out here and they gave us service that they were supposed to give. The traps are no longer here and if we have any more complaints, I will call them out again.”

“I contacted them on Jan. 13,” she continued. “I’m not really quite sure on the number but I know they did catch some.”

Armadillo carcass (on the bottom left) at Philip-Winters Apartments. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

Maxwell said she saw one armadillo caught in a cage.

She continued, “I called the office today and I told the manager to go out the back door, to the right on the grass, it’s an armadillo carcass there, and it’s been there for two weeks, and that is disgusting, is what I told her.”

On the damage, they have caused Young said, “Just only holes on the property, that’s all I know of.”

If residents continue to have issues with armadillos, Young said, “They can contact me anytime. They know where I’m at and they know the phone number. I’m always here.”

According to the University of Georgia Extension, most armadillo damage is caused by their feeding habits as they dig shallow holes, 1-3 inches deep and 3-5 inches long, in search of soil invertebrates.