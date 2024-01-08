SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The annual Dry January Challenge dares us to abstain from alcohol for the entire first month of the year.

“There are many health benefits of taking a break from drinking,” said Dr. Sarah Church, clinical psychologist and founder and executive of Wholeview Wellness in New York.

“These can include improved sleep, increased energy, weight loss, improved skin, reductions in blood pressure and reduced cholesterol levels.”

The challenge started as a campaign in 2014 by the Alcohol Change UK organization to curb the dependence on alcohol in the United Kingdom and has since spread worldwide.

“Psychologically, people engaging in Dry January report better concentration, improved mood and less anxiety,” said Church.

Adobe Express

Church also explains that in a research study of participants who completed Dry January, six months later they reported having one drink less a day.

A 2021 study by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, NIAAA, found that Americans drink on average 535 drinks a year, which is above the recommended two or fewer drinks a day.

While the Dry January challenge is not a treatment for alcohol use disorder, Church notes that it can be helpful.

“By taking a break from drinking so that they can evaluate their drinking habits and better understand how alcohol affects their thoughts and feelings,” said Church.

“Dry January is a socially supported way to engage in sobriety.”

Alcohol directly affects cognition and emotional regulation as it suppresses the decision-making portion and command center of our brain the frontal lobe.

How to complete the challenge

Alcohol abuse is seen as a symptom of a larger issue, as a drink numbs our minds from the issue at hand.

Other ways to cope than drinking:

Meditation

Meditation or mindfulness is thought of as clearing your mind, which can be difficult in a society where we are constantly saturated by information.

Adobe Express

So, when you think of meditation as solely focusing on your breath, it can calm your mind, slow your heart rate and allow your brain to get the necessary oxygen to function.

Exercise and physical activity

Trading one habit for the other is a helpful way of getting your mind away from a drink.

Going for a run, going to the gym or participating in yoga are all great ways to refocus your priorities and improve your health at the same time.

Pick up a hobby

Like physical activity, taking the time out of your day to focus on an activity that makes you happy and fulfilled has been proven to be beneficial for your mental health.

Try a delicious mocktail

If you like the taste of a yummy drink, try out making a mocktail to satisfy that craving while also making your tummy happy.

Participate with a friend or partner

“Participating in Dry January with a partner can help bring a couple closer together as they foster shared goals and engage in teamwork and support of one another,” said Church.

“Couples may also increase quality time by developing healthier pastime activities which can, in turn, strengthen their relationship.”

Will you take on the challenge of Dry January?