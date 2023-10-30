SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A recent poll found that only 16% of Gen Z was proud to be American, but after talking to a few Gen Zers, the stats may not be so black and white.

Zoomers in Savannah are hungry for change and know their country can do better.

“I mean, I guess I’m proud to be an American,” said Xyian Jordan, 18. “I could be somewhere else doing worse.”

Generation Z is defined as those born from 1997 to 2012, following the millennial generation.

Many in the generation are looking for change and are only proud of the fact that living in the States is fairly safer than in other parts of the world.

“It’s truly a blessing to be out here to be able to walk and do anything,” said Janet Monfort, 18, “with all this stuff going on in the world.”

Seventy-three percent of Baby Boomers say they are proud to be American, growing up in a post-war America that experienced an economic boom with high patriotism.

Gen Zers were influenced by the Great Recession in 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite a struggling economy, a nation divided and a world in conflict, many Zoomers have hope for the future.

“I would love just to see us come together, that’s all,” said Monfort.

Injustice is a hot topic for the generation who wants to reshape the country through unity, as many Zoomers are more aligned politically and socially, largely due to the technology boom.

Marchia Butler, 19, would like to see less violence, “and I feel like since people think it’s been going on for so long, they think that it’s OK, and it just needs to change.”

Growing up with school shootings and increasing gun violence, they have had enough. Sixty-four percent in a Harvard poll supported stricter gun laws in the next election.

Whether they are proud or not to be American, Generation Z plans to make an America they can all be proud of.