Annual Boost Brunch to honor leading local women goes virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The fourth annual Boost Brunch will be held via Zoom this year in light of the pandemic, says organizer Taqwaa F. Saleem.

The Savannah college professor and entrepreneur hosts the female empowerment brunch every year during Women’s History Month.

The virtual brunch is scheduled for March 6 at 11:30 a.m. The 2021 theme is “Leveling Up Leadership, Sister-Friendship, and Enterprise.”

The event’s goal is to highlight and honor community leaders while offering a space for women to connect with and support one another, according to Saleem.

“The idea was that if you need a bit of a boost, whether it’s personally, emotionally, whatever it is, come and get virtually loved on,” Saleem, president and creative director of Polished Pearl Productions, told WSAV NOW.

“We can’t hug you and be together like we usually are, but come and know that even if it’s just for that hour, you’re not alone, that you can be empowered, that you can press forward no matter what,” Saleem said.

“It was important to me to create an hour where women can come and get that boost,” she added.

Despite the virtual format this year, Saleem says the Saturday morning brunch will feature music, prize giveaways, a guest speaker and the honoring of local leaders including educator and youth advocate Shatealy Sims, luxury brand entrepreneur Moné Johnson and WSAV News 3’s own Kim Gusby.

The Coastal Sunrise co-anchor will receive the Leadership Legacy Award.

“I have known Kim Gusby since I was in first grade, I grew up with her daughter, Whitney,” Saleem shared.

“As I’ve seen her influence in our community, in our area and so much further as a broadcast journalist, she has always been top-notch as far as class, integrity and dignity,” she said, adding, “Her legacy has always been that you do your best and that you put your best foot forward.”

Additional honorees include assistant city attorney Denise M. Cooper, Esq., and frontline essential worker Dedra M. Rice.

Registration for the 2021 virtual Boost Brunch is $20. To register and receive a Zoom link, contact Taqwaa F. Saleem at TFSaleem@polishedpearlproductions.com or 912-665-7644.