SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If Bambi was starving, who they eat Thumper? The answer is mostly likely yes.

Deer have been known to not only eat bird eggs and chicks but have been observed eating human remains.

In 2017 a photograph of a deer went viral when it was caught eating human remains left to decay by forensic scientists studying human decomposition.

No one would suspect this gentle forest dweller to like the taste of meat, but they are not the only animals that indulge in this practice.

*The links provided may be difficult for some views, please proceed with caution.*

Goats & Sheeps

Goats have been caught red-handed eating baby chicks and chicken eggs.

Researchers believe that once these herbivores get a taste of chicken remains and eggs while they graze, they crave the new flavor.

Some also believe they eat the eggs because of a calcium deficiency, whereas eggshells are calcium-rich.

Cows

These animals have been shown to eat the likes of tadpoles, chicks, and even adult chickens.

The most infamous cow to indulge in poultry was named Lal in India who was said to have eaten 48 chickens in one month according to Reuters.

Giraffes

From time to time our favorite long-necked mammal from Africa will chew on carcuses and bones.

They have been found to eat ivory, antlers, horns, and bones as they are all rich in phosphorous and calcium.

The research behind this comes as a way to get a free and easy nutrition boost as they prefer to eat greens.

Horses

The horse as a species does not eat meat as their digestive tract is geared towards leafy greens, but can be categorized as “Opportunistic Carnivores.”

They have been observed eating baby chicks and bones.

Hippos

The hippopotamus is the defacto king of the water, with their biggest competition being crocodiles who are the apex predators, but a strong can easily turn them into prey.

Both animals are often found fighting over food, such as wildebeests, zebras, hyenas, lions, kudus, and even other hippos.

They typically like to eat short grass along with other herbivores but are, by nature, territorial and aggressive, not scared to eat another herbivore grazing on their territory.