EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Those looking for a good laugh this weekend may consider heading to Effingham County.

That’s where comedian Mike Goodwin will be performing live at the Mars Theatre on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Goodwin has appeared on shows such as “America’s Got Talent” and “Dry Bar Comedy,” and networks such as Lifetime, BET, Amazon Prime, TBN, Daystar, USA, the Word Network, Circle TV and SiriusXM.

“I think it’s wonderful. We have a full slate this year of acts, including those that do involve really top-name celebrities. Without spilling too much tea, Mike is in good company,” said Regina Clontz, director of the Mars Theatre. “We are so excited to have him. It is about bringing clean, family entertainment to the theatre but also being able to bring someone who has experienced a large stage and bigger crowds.”

For 15 years, Goodwin’s comedy has been known to leave audiences laughing hysterically and inspired, as he is known to use family-friendly language.

The Army veteran has also entertained troops during the USO Europe Comedy Tour and headlined with Annie F. Downs during two multi-city “That Sounds Fun” podcast tours.

“We are bringing more and more varied and well-known acts into our county, not only to provide arts and entertainment for Effingham County but also to provide those folks from neighboring counties over to experience arts and entertainment in a small venue, for a lower price,” said Clontz.

She continued, “There’s tons of value affiliated with the show. First of all, our concessions prices are about 30% less than what you would see in any Savannah venue. Secondly, our tickets start as low as $25.”

A historic landmark turned high-tech venue, the Mars boasts a unique blend of music, film and performing arts. The Mars Theatre is a community-supported entertainment hub that offers a variety of events for adults and families throughout the coastal region.

The theatre hosts a wide range of concerts, from up-and-coming artists to renowned musicians and Grammy nominees.

Visitors can also watch a movie on Mars’ large cinema screen.

To purchase tickets to see Mike Goodwin’s comedy act, call Clontz directly at 912-754-1118 or visit this link.