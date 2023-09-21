SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Americans have been through a lot in the past five years, with issues over public health, inflation in the economy and a steaming political climate.

A study by the American Psychological Association, APA, in 2022 found that 83% of Americans’ stress stems from inflation.

After trending down throughout the summer peaking at 7.48% in January 2023, the inflation percentage has gone up between July at 3.18% to August at 3.67%.

Although up, the Federal Reserve experts expect inflation to get back to the 2% target by 2026.

“Inflation has definitely become a huge factor. I mean, my groceries used to be $60 a week and they’re like in the $100 to $200, so it’s definitely been interesting but working through it,” said Codie Blue, a Savannah resident who rates her stress at a 7 out of 10.

Stress levels for young adults between the ages of 18 to 34 are at a high, according to APA, with 62% of women in that age range saying that most days they are completely overwhelmed.

“I’m a student here, so I balance art school and I also work here so it’s just a lot of stuff jumping from one thing to the other,” said Cece Kidd, a student at SCAD who rates her stress at a 6.

Not all Savannahians are stressed. Some have found ways to mitigate that and take back a little more control in their lives.

“The way that I manage it is definitely from scheduling. I try to take my day hour by hour and just block out specific time to do things and it makes my workload a lot more manageable,” said Ava O’Connor, a SCAD student who rates her stress at a 4.

To protect your emotional health the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, recommends:

Taking care of your body

Connect with others

Take more breaks

Stay informed

Make time to unwind

Recognize when you need help

“I would say I’m actually not stressed right now,” said Gladyn Patterson, a property manager in Savannah. “Probably me not taking everything as so serious, and probably going through stress so much, and now just saying I’m not going back to that…I’m not going to allow myself to get back to that level.”