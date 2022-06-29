SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sometimes what you really want in life is a good old fashioned buffet. But where can you find one of those near Savannah? Here’s a list of some buffets to try out around the city.

The Pirates’ House

If you want a meal and an experience, head on over to The Pirates’ House. Not only do they serve fish, fried chicken and other classic country fare, but their restaurant is filled with pirate-themed décor.

According to their website, this historic building was once a rendezvous for pirates and sailors who were visiting Savannah. Now, it’s a spot to enjoy a delicious meal just a short walk away from River Street.

You can get their lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (adults cost $16.95 and children 11 and older will be $7). The restaurant is located near the beginning of East Broad Street.

Their website, with more information on the history as well as the menu of the restaurant, can be found through the link here.

Sakura Buffet

If you’re craving something other than American cuisine, you can count on Sakura Buffet. They serve sushi and Japanese and Chinese food all at a reasonable price. This is a good option if you have kids because there is so much to choose from. Additionally, they have a koi pond that people of all ages can enjoy watching.

Sakura Buffet is open every day of the week with varying hours. They are generally open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Their lunch buffet starts at $10.59 per person and their dinner buffet starts at $13.45 per person.

You can check out their reviews on Yelp by clicking or tapping on the link here.

The Frog and The Peach Southern Buffet in Savannah, Ga.

The Frog and The Peach Southern Buffet

Tucked away right by Garden City is The Frog and The Peach Southern Buffet. They have a rotating menu with plenty of options to choose from.

Fried chicken is served Monday through Friday in addition to their other entrees. Some of the sides available throughout the week include turnip greens, rice with gravy and macaroni and cheese.

The Frog and The Peach is open Monday through Friday. They have a lunch buffet and a dinner buffet with their lunch hours being 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and their dinner hours being 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Their all you can eat buffet starts at $9 per person with carry-out being $11.50 per person.

They are located on Bob Harmon Road. You can find more information about them by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Looking for a reliable chain restaurant? According to Yelp, Ole Times Country Buffet out on Stephenson Avenue is the top rated buffet in Savannah.

Ole Times Country Buffet is open every day of the week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and serves classic southern foods like fried chicken, greens and cornbread.

You can find more information about the buffet by clicking or tapping on the link here. You can also find reviews for their restaurant at this link, which will bring you to their Yelp page.