SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are plenty of reasons that one might not want to drink while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, be it a religious reason, a way to maintain sobriety or a personal preference. Whatever your reason, there are many ways to celebrate the holiday without alcohol.

Attend the parade in Savannah

While there will be alcohol present at the parade, there is no requirement that you drink in order to have a good time. Attending the parade is a great way to have some fun without having anything to drink. The parade starts at 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Abercorn and Gwinnett streets. You can find more information by visiting the link here.

Make plans with friends who are staying sober

Hosting a party or even just making plans to hang out with friends who are also staying sober is always a perfect alcohol-free way to celebrate a holiday. This way, you can control your environment entirely and ensure that no alcohol is on the premises, which is especially important if you’re trying to maintain your sobriety.

Have some St. Patrick’s Day mocktails

If you really want to have something to drink while you’re out with friends and family celebrating, try asking for a mocktail instead. You can also make them yourself at home if you’re hosting or attending a party. While there are many mocktails in the world to choose from, the list linked here from Bustle has 13 non-alcoholic St. Patrick’s Day drinks that you can make at home.

Watch some Irish-themed movies

If you don’t want to go out, why not stay in and enjoy some Irish movies instead? This will get you into the holiday spirit without imbibing on spirits. You can watch these on your own in the comfort of your home or you can enjoy them with family and friends — whatever suits your situation.

Don’t know what movies you should watch? Check out the article linked here to get you started.

Cook some traditional Irish food

Cooking is a wonderful way to feel connected to the world around you and an even better way to celebrate a holiday. For St. Patrick’s Day, why not try out cooking some traditional Irish dishes to get in the holiday spirit? From Colcannon to soda bread, the article linked here has a list of Irish recipes you can try out for your St. Patrick’s Day meals.