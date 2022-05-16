(WSAV) – Those looking to do some captivating dance moves and romance this summer could have a chance to rent a space inside Paris’ Moulin Rouge.

For the first time ever, bookings for a secluded space inside the historic red windmill will be up for rent on Airbnb Tuesday at 1 p.m. EST for individual, one-night stays for two guests.

The three one-night stays will be in a secluded room that has been designed to transport guests back in time to the late 19th century. Few are aware of the space inside the windmill, which has never been open for public access.

Also included in the stay is a private tour of the Moulin Rouge, breakfast, drinks on the rooftop terrace, a three-course dinner, a meet and greet with lead dancer Claudine Van Den Ber in her dressing room and tickets to the Moulin Rouge show, Feerie.

Guests can request to book the three individual one-night stays on June 13, 20 and 27 at airbnb.com/moulinrouge.

The Moulin Rouge first opened in the Jardin de Paris, at the foot of the Montmartre hill as a dance hall in 1889 and featured a cabaret show that included the first cancan, a high-energy, physically demanding dance that featured high kicks.

The front of the building was decorated with glittering electric lights, which were a novelty at the time, with a huge red windmill at the very front of the building.

The dance hall was damaged by fire in 1915, but was restored, and is still a performance venue today.

Ella Fitzgerald, Elton John, Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli have performed on stage at the Moulin Rouge in Paris.

Today, the Moulin Rouge is a tourist attraction that offers musical dance entertainment for visitors from around the world.

