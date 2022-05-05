SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will be making its debut in Savannah on Wednesday, July 13.

The professional wrestling company will perform a live episode at the Enmarket Arena of the AEW Dynamite show and a taping of AEW Rampage.

The lineup for the show will not be announced until a week before the showing, but it has already been said that John Moxley, Chris Jericho, Jeff Hardy, Thunder Rosa and Adam Page will be there.

The tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m. You can find more information at the link here.