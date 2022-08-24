SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a confederate fort that was predominantly built by enslaved people in the 1800’s, Fort McAllister has a long and complicated history. The Fort was originally called the Genesis Point Battery but the name was later changed to reflect the family name of the plantation owner who also owned Genesis Point. During the Civil War, it was used to (unsuccessfully) defend the confederacy from William T. Sherman’s “March to The Sea.”

Here’s a quick guide to the park and historic site to help you not only enjoy the beauty of the location but also to contemplate its history.

Where is it?

Fort McAllister is a Georgia state park located on 3894 Fort McAllister Road in Richmond Hill. It is about 45 minutes from Savannah. There are several ways to get to it from Savannah but the easiest is to take I-16 to I-95 and then I-95 to GA-144.

The park is located about an hour from Skidaway State Park and 20 minutes from the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens.

Fort McAllister State Park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and the historic site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Fees

Parking is not free but it also won’t break the bank. At $5 per car, the park is a cheap activity for the family to enjoy. The parking lots are easy to find as the park itself is pretty small.

If you would like to visit the historic site, you will have to pay $9 if you’re an adult, $8 if you’re a senior and $5 if you’re 6-17. This will give you access to the museum, educational video and the Fort.

Activities

The park and historic site have something for everyone. You can walk the less than two miles round-trip self-guided tour of the Fort, camp at one of the camping sites, fish at the pier, picnic under the group shelters or even go bird watching.

Camping

To go camping at one of the campsites starts at $33 a night, though the price may vary depending on the day of the week and type of campsite that you choose. You can find more information about camping at one of the 67 tent, trailer and RV campsites at the part by clicking or tapping on the link here.

There are also cottages, pioneer campgrounds and sites that require a hike to get to them. Whether you enjoy a leisurely camping experience or something a little more difficult, there’s something for you at the park.

Self-guided tours

To do this tour and travel through the historic site, you will need to pay the ticket fee. As mentioned previously, this ticket gives you museum access as well as access to the fort.

The tour covers 17 different points, looping you around and through the earthwork fort and land it sits on.

According to the park website, there are also tours provided from Wednesday to Sunday at 2 p.m. in case you don’t want to do the self-guided tour. If you would like a personal tour for a group you may be charged a fee but it is possible to schedule one. You can find more information about that by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Civil War Museum

The museum is also one of the main attractions at the Fort. If you don’t want to go on the self guided tour, you can explore the exhibits available there and watch the informational video that tells the perspective of the confederates who defended the fort in the Civil War.

Group Programs

There are lots of group programs available at the park. This includes archery, hiking, hand spinning, and canoeing or kayaking. You can see a full list of programs as well as their prices by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Rentals

You can rent bikes, canoes and kayaks at the park. Rentals are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the prices vary depending on what you rent. A single kayak starts at $30 for 4 hours and a canoe or tandem kayak starts at $40 for 4 hours. You can find more information about this by clicking or tapping on the link here.

You can learn more about the state park by clicking or tapping on the link here.