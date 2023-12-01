SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many Americans have indicated that they are “skin hungry” as we experience a loneliness epidemic centered around the lack of human touch.

“I’m turning 23 in a few days and I broke down thinking of how I still have a couple more years or even a lifetime of this.. I’m struggling,” said a Reddit user.

“I’m really struggling, I’m really struggling,” said @mayte.lisbeth holding back tears in a TikTok video which has since been removed from the platform.

“I don’t get hugs…maybe a hello but that is not enough, I don’t know how you. How am I gonna go the rest of my life like this?”

According to Greenwich Pediatrics, they identify our needs for touch each day:

4 hugs for survival

8 hugs for maintenance

12 hugs for growth

“We used to have to go to an orphanage to find a group of people who were starved for physical touch,” said Dr. Alok Kanojia, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and president of Healthy Gamer.

“Now, if we wanted to do a study on touch deprivation, where do we go? The average person.”

Adobe Firefly

Touch is an essential part of the human experience. Beyond the fundamental relationship-building and bonding, daily meaningful touch can save your life.

Touch reduces the release of the hormone cortisol which can boost your immune response.

When you are hugged, the body’s heart rate and blood pressure decrease. That is why we feel calmer and less stressed when embraced.

Additionally, touch increases the “feel good” hormones dopamine and serotonin in the body, opening you up to connection and emotional regulation.

“When a human being gets touched it does way more than oxytocin,” said Kanojia. “It literally makes the experience of life less painful.”

Adobe Firefly

How to get more in touch in your daily life:

Ask the people you know and trust for more hugs

Adopt and foster a pet

Lay down on the grass

Get your hair washed at a salon or barbershop

Ask a friend to hold hands while talking together

Book a massage

Get a body pillow

Have a comfort pillow when you sleep

Volunteer to help care for babies in the hospital

Give or get a piggy-back ride

Float in a pool or the ocean

Go to yoga

Why are we touch-deprived?

Kanojia notes on his YouTube channel that our society becoming more independent plays a huge factor in this issue.

“In our stride for independence, each individual in the world has absolved themselves of the responsibility of caring for other human beings,” said Kanojia.

Today, technology has filled the role of other humans, as you can live 100% on your own if you own a smartphone.

“Substitutes, substitutes, substitutes, substitutes and why? Because the individual humans today don’t want to give people what they need. It’s not society, it’s each and every one of us,” said Kanojia.