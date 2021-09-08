9/11 remembrance events across the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Lowcountry is remembering those who tragically lost their lives 20 years ago on September 11.

Bluffton is hosting a memorial service at the Veterans Memorial in Buckwalter Place Park on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. to honor the fallen victims and salute first responders.

This year is the town’s 14th memorial service.

Bluffton town Mayor Lisa Sulka said she wants residents of the area who may be personally impacted on this day to know they have their support.

“Our town is growing and in a way, it’s bringing residents from that area here even 20 years ago,” Sulka said, adding 9/11 should also be remembered by those who weren’t alive that day.

“It’s important for our children to remember it. These schoolchildren were not even born,” Sulka said. “It’s important that it’s a part of the history books, and it’s important for the people who live here who have that connection to people they lost to know that we care.”

“So we try to bring in the whole community young and old to participate,” Sulka said. “We’ll always have 40 or 50 people and they’re shedding their emotions and you can look out in the audience and know that there is a connection.”

The town of Hardeeville will also host a memorial service on Friday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. in front of fire station 81 downtown across from the Hardeeville Police Department.

“We’re going to display flags on the front lawn, 343 for the fallen firefighters as well as 71 for the fallen law enforcement,” Hardeeville Assistant Chief Joey Rowell said.

Both ceremonies are open to the public and will take place outside due to COVID-19.

“We are going to go through our remembrance ceremony with speakers from fire departments standpoint, speaking from the police departments’ standpoint as well as doing the ringing of the bells and honoring those that fell,” Rowell said.

