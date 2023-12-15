SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah’s tourism industry continues to grow and Savannahians have something to say.

We took to Facebook to ask Savannahians: What should visitors know before coming to the city?

“Don’t touch the moss”

Facebook users, Brenna Lefcourt and Melenda McCumber Henninge want you to know that touching the moss is not the best idea.

“Don’t play with the moss! It’s filled with Chiggers,” Henninge commented.

“Or let your kids play with it, put it in their hair, take it home with them, etcetera,” added Sharee McKenzie.

Also known as Spanish Moss lice, these critters are attracted to the moss and if in contact can cause itchy red bumps according to the National Park Service.

“Yes, you can drink in the streets!”

User Brandy Leigh wanted to inform visitors that you can drink in the streets as long as it is not in a glass bottle.

The Savannah Code Of Ordinances notes that the beverage should not exceed 16 Fl Oz and that this only applies within downtown city limits.

Weekend street parking

“You don’t have to pay for street parking downtown on the weekends,” said user Andrea Metanoia.

Metered parking in downtown Savannah is free every Sunday according to Savannah First-Timer’s Guide.

North of Liberty Street metered parking is free after 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and South of Liberty every weekday after 5 p.m.

“Yes downtown during the day and downtown during the night is like two different cities”

Curtis Singleton mentions the duality of the Hostess City with serene and tranquil feel in the daytime and the party city of the night.

“River Street does not go to the bridge. Or I-16.”

Ann Barber wants to help visitors drive through the city as River Street has a great view of the Talmadge Bridge but does not lead to it.

In order to get to the bridge, you’ll have to take Fahm St. to the GA-25 Connector N/W Oglethorpe Ave. and then take the ramp onto GA-404 Spur N/US-17 N.

“Also, in town, it is very blue. Anything 10+ miles from the city center is very red.”

Kyle Stringer explains that the city is blue-leaning, as it is “dominated” by Democratic voters —something recently confirmed by the AJC.

As a big part of the Georgia arts and music industry Savannah is dubbed by Visit Savannah as “a charming LGBTQIA+ oasis,” and Democrat Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock hails from the city.

“Stop blocking our sidewalks…..step off to the side when using Google Maps”

As a walkable city with many tour visits, the sidewalks can get congested at times and Stephan Norton wants out-of-towners to know the way of the walkway.

“We have THE BEST music!”

Susan Kerr Frye added, “Our Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra is world-class.”

She also shares he love for the Hostess City and why others will love it as well.

“The first time we came to Savannah and drove down Oglethorpe, I burst into tears at the glorious beauty of the Spanish moss, live oaks, and azaleas,” said Frye.

“I knew then, back in 2013, that this was where I wanted to buy a place. We are still there and love it.”