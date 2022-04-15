SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah has you covered for brunch this Easter Sunday. With the absolute best brunch spots, those with hearty appetites will be satisfied after a visit to these local eateries.

1. B. Matthews Eatery

B. Matthew’s Eatery is a one-of-a-kind bistro in downtown Savannah’s Historic District. Their classic brunch menu includes omelets, breakfast sandwiches, crab cakes, chicken biscuits and shrimp avocado toasts. Their brunch favorites include shrimp and grits, scrambles, classic French toast and the Lamp Post 14, which is made of two eggs, breakfast potatoes, homemade buttermilk biscuit, stone-ground grits and a choice of bacon, sausage, or homemade turkey apple sausage.

B. Matthew’s is located at 325 E. Bay Street. For more information visit bmatthewseatery.com.

2. Goose Feathers Cafe

Goose Feathers is a European-style cafe and bakery that offers a wide assortment of bagels, egg dishes (most notably eggs Benedict), Belgian waffles, oatmeal, bread pudding, gourmet sandwiches, soups, quiches and salads. In honor of Easter, they will also be serving shrimp and grits.

Goose Feathers is located at 39 Barnard Street and recommend calling ahead to save time. Their phone number is (912) 233-4683. Find out more about the cafe at goosefeatherscafe.com.

3. Treylor Park

Focusing on quality over quantity, this restaurant features unique brunch items like biscuit Benedict, which includes over-easy eggs, applewood smoked bacon, country gravy with fried collard greens served over an open-faced buttermilk biscuit. Also, the 77’ Monte Carlo, which is roasted turkey, mortadella, pepper jack, Dijon mayonnaise, powder sugar battered and toasted with potato crisps.

Treylor Park is located at 115 E. Bay Street. For more information visit treylorpark.com.

4. Driftaway Cafe

This cafe was created out of the desire to serve the local neighborhoods of Savannah great food in a fun and friendly atmosphere. Driftaway offers a variety of dishes to please everyone.

Their brunch menu items include an assortment of egg dishes, house-made corned beef hash, fresh-baked biscuits, Jamaican French toast and brunch shrimp and grits that consists of eight local shrimp flash fried and served on four cheese grits with a creamy house-made gravy and green onions.

Driftaway is located at 7400 Skidaway Road. Visit driftawaycafe.com for more information.

5. Pacci Italian Kitchen

Pacci Italian Kitchen creates soulful and sophisticated dishes using age-old techniques with food that’s available locally. Their brunch menu includes items like breakfast sandwiches, omelets, pancakes, crab cakes, shrimp and grits, smoked salmon bagels and smashed avocado toast.

Pacci Italian Kitchen is located at 601 East Bay Street. Call 912-233-6002 for reservations. For more information visit paccisavannah.com.

6. Fox & Fig Cafe

A plant-based cafe, Fox & Fig provides a creative menu crafted from locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. They feature an all-day brunch-centric menu that includes French toasts, breakfast-style tacos, porridge, plant-based burgers, mixed greens and vegan chipotle mac.

Fox & Fig is located at 321 Habersham Street. For more information visit foxandfigcafe.com.

7. Collins Quarter Downtown

For those interested in enjoying a British-style brunch, consider this eatery where they serve dishes like Bubble & Squeak, a panko fried vegetable cake with spinach herb hummus mushroom ragout and a poached egg. Collins Quarter’s brunch menu options also include dishes like Moroccan scramble, spicy grilled chicken and short rib hash.

They are located at 151 Bull Street. Visit thecollinsquarter.com to learn more.

8. Common Restaurant

This restaurant has classically trained chefs who offer a fun, creative take on classic dishes — like macaroni and cheese that includes tomato and olive ragout. Common also serves king lobster and shrimp rolls, pumpkin latte French toast and bacon, egg and cheese burgers.

Common Restaurant is located 118 East Broughton Street. For more information visit commonrestaurant.com.