SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 71st Annual Savannah Greek Festival will begin Thursday and last until Saturday.

The event has free admission Thursday and Friday until 4 p.m. and a $5 donation for admission after 4 p.m. on those days as well as all day Saturday.

There will be plenty to do at the festival, which will be located at the Hellenic Community Center on West Anderson Street. There will be church tours, Greek dancing, and other entertainment as well as shopping and dining.

