SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Choosing your Halloween costume seems to be easier any other time of year, so here are some popular and unique costume ideas for this spooky season.

Barbie

“Good Morning, Barbie!” will be the most popular character to dress up as with the movie dubbed a “cultural reset.” With an emphasis on inclusivity and female empowerment, anyone can wear a Barbie costume.

If you have a Ken, this can be the perfect couple costume.

Wednesday Adams

“I actually fillet the bodies of my victims then feed them to my menagerie of pets.”

This monster-mashing character and those in the Addams world will be popular as the Netflix show “Wednesday” topped the charts earlier this year.

Princess Peach and Mario

Another movie where all the lovable characters of the Mario Universe will be popular this Halloween season. Characters like Luigi, Bowser, Giuseppe, Donkey Kong, Toad and many more are options to dress up as.

Harley Quinn and Joker

Already a Halloween classic this free-spirited duo can be a solo or couples costume. Also, characters like Cat Woman and Poison Ivy are great costumes as DC is in the process of making a movie dedicated to the Queen of the Weeds.

Joel and Elle

This iconic duo from the game and HBO series “The Last Of Us” will be popular this year as the TV show recently came out with a bang. You can also dress up as a clicker or a bloater to look extra scary.

Ariel, The Little Mermaid

Out of the sea, Disney princess Ariel has made a comeback with Hallie Bailey playing the character for the first time in live-action. Characters like Flounder, Ursula, Prince Eric and Sebastian are perfect to match with a group of friends.

Traditional costume ideas:

Nurse

Skeleton

Ghost

Vampire

Clown

Cat & Dog

Angel & Devil

Witch

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang

Harry Potter

DC & Marvel Characters

Men in Black

Stranger Things

Squid Game

Star Wars

Shrek

Avatar

Dune

The Suicide Squad

Pulp Fiction

Kill Bill

Whatever costume you choose to wear, make it your own or create your own character.