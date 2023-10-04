SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Choosing your Halloween costume seems to be easier any other time of year, so here are some popular and unique costume ideas for this spooky season.

Barbie

“Good Morning, Barbie!” will be the most popular character to dress up as with the movie dubbed a “cultural reset.” With an emphasis on inclusivity and female empowerment, anyone can wear a Barbie costume.

Barbie_2023_movie_logo
Barbie_and_Ken_costumes_from_Barbie_movie_at_Warner_Bros._Studio_Tour_Hollywood

If you have a Ken, this can be the perfect couple costume.

Wednesday Adams

“I actually fillet the bodies of my victims then feed them to my menagerie of pets.”

This monster-mashing character and those in the Addams world will be popular as the Netflix show “Wednesday” topped the charts earlier this year.

Enid_Sinclair__Wednesday_Addams_cosplayers_52954661185
Wednesday & Morticia Addams
Addams_Family_main_cast_1964

Princess Peach and Mario

Another movie where all the lovable characters of the Mario Universe will be popular this Halloween season. Characters like Luigi, Bowser, Giuseppe, Donkey Kong, Toad and many more are options to dress up as.

This image released by Nintendo and Universal Studios shows Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, in Nintendo's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)
My_dog_is_bowser
MCM_2013_-_Toad_Luigi__Mario_8978170431

Harley Quinn and Joker

Already a Halloween classic this free-spirited duo can be a solo or couples costume. Also, characters like Cat Woman and Poison Ivy are great costumes as DC is in the process of making a movie dedicated to the Queen of the Weeds.

Portrait of smiling cosplayer girl in costume Harley Quinn on background lights of carousel ride. Close-up. Cosplay
3D woman. Catwoman hero comics. Cosplay. Leather suit, long black boots and gloves. Girl in bat mask. Masquerade. Conceptual fashion art. Seductive candid pose. Photorealistic render illustration.
CatWoman_Poison_Ivy_and_Harley_Quinn_at_C2E2_2013_8688114546
Big_Wow_2013_-_Harley_Quinn__The_Joker_8845880552

Joel and Elle

This iconic duo from the game and HBO series “The Last Of Us” will be popular this year as the TV show recently came out with a bang. You can also dress up as a clicker or a bloater to look extra scary.

Cosplay_of_Ellie_and_Joel_from_The_Last_of_Us_at_Geek_Kon_2014_14909947160
The_Last_of_Us_TV_series_logo.svg_
Dragon_Con_2013_-_The_Last_of_Us_9681574011

Ariel, The Little Mermaid

Out of the sea, Disney princess Ariel has made a comeback with Hallie Bailey playing the character for the first time in live-action. Characters like Flounder, Ursula, Prince Eric and Sebastian are perfect to match with a group of friends.

Fantasmic_27663736393
D23_Expo_2015_-_Ariel__Prince_Eric_19993836274

Traditional costume ideas:

  • Nurse
  • Skeleton
  • Ghost
  • Vampire
  • Clown
  • Cat & Dog
  • Angel & Devil
  • Witch
  • Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang
  • Harry Potter
  • DC & Marvel Characters
  • Men in Black
  • Stranger Things
  • Squid Game
  • Star Wars
  • Shrek
  • Avatar
  • Dune
  • The Suicide Squad
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Kill Bill

Whatever costume you choose to wear, make it your own or create your own character.