SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Patrick’s Day is coming up, and with that, many may be wondering how they can celebrate and honor their Irish roots. To help, here are five ways you can reconnect with your heritage.

Learn your Irish history

Irish Americans have been influential in the development of American identity and culture, especially in the American South. Learning about the history of Irish people both in Ireland itself and in America is a great start for reconnecting with your heritage.

If you’re looking to get into the nitty gritty of Irish American history — particularly the darker history of Irish Americans in the American South during the Civil War — the link here will bring you to David T. Gleeson’s “The Irish in the South,” which explores this topic. Gleeson is a native of Ireland and is an associate professor of history at the College of Charleston.

If you’re interested in more books, the link here will bring you to an article on Medium by Alisa Caira. This article has a list of 10 books that cover the themes of Ireland and Irish American life and identity.

Attend cultural events

There are many cultural events in Savannah that you can attend to reconnect with your Irish heritage. Of course, there is the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, which gathers thousands to celebrate the holiday. But there is also the annual Celtic Heritage Festival, which you can get involved in, and the Tybee Island Irish Heritage Parade.

You can find a link to information about the Celtic Heritage Festival by clicking here and a link to information about the Irish Heritage Parade by visiting here.

Do some genealogical research

Learning where you came from can be as difficult as it is exciting. While you previously had to go down to the archives and dig through records to find information about your past, nowadays, you can gain access to a lot of this information through websites like Ancestry.com. Finding out what area of Ireland you come from can be a big help in reconnecting with your Irish heritage, as many hold a lot of pride for the counties they originate from.

The National Archives has a webpage dedicated to helping you get started on the journey of finding out where and who you come from. You can find a link to that page here.

Listen to the music

Consuming the art that was created by Irish people and Irish Americans is a great way to get in touch with your culture and history. Even if you aren’t of Irish descent or have no interest in looking into that history, Irish traditional music is a beautiful thing to experience.

If you would like to listen to some music now or learn more about it, you can check out the link here to a page on the Boston Public Library website for more information.

If you would like to find more information about other traditional Irish art, you can check out the link here, which talks about Celtic art history.

Learn traditional Irish dishes

This is one of the easiest ways to celebrate your Irish heritage. Food has a way of connecting everyone across time and space. You can start your food journey by trying some simple recipes — like the ones in the article linked here — or you can buy a cookbook, like one of the ones recommended in an article on the Martha Stewart website linked here.