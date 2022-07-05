SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – July 5 is National Workaholics Day in the United States and that makes it a perfect time to reflect on the ways that you can achieve a healthy work-life balance.

According to the Mayo Clinic, being married to your work can leave you fatigued, in poor health and even increase your risk of falling into substance misuse. With that in mind, here are five ways that you can work towards a less stressful, more fulfilling balance between you and your job.

Set boundaries

An article published in PLOS Computational Biology in 2021 suggests that one of the best things you can do to improve your work-life balance is to learn how to set boundaries.

“Setting spatial and temporal boundaries around your work is important for focusing on the task in hand and preventing work from taking over other parts of your life,” the article says. This means that you should establish when and where you will work and focus on completing your work in that place at that time.

Don’t compromise your boundaries just because you feel like you could get a little bit more done after dinner at home or before you take the kids to school.

Turn off email notifications outside of work times

Going hand in hand with setting boundaries, the article also suggests that you turn off email notifications when you are off the clock. This may be hard or even impossible for some, but for those who can manage to get away with not being “on-call” while out of the workplace, it can make all the difference.

Turning off your email notifications after a certain time in the day means that you have a chance to unwind without the anxiety you might feel over checking on your phone. It also continues with the theme of setting boundaries as you can let your coworkers know that you will not be available outside of working hours unless it is for emergencies. In the case of an emergency, you can ask that your coworkers call you or send you a text instead.

Learn to say “no”

It can be hard to realize that you are taking on too many projects at the workplace, but according to the Mayo Clinic it is vital to re-evaluate all that you do in a day. Taking on too many projects can impact your productivity and stress levels.

Imagine if you took on every single thing that was suggested to you in the workplace. You would never get anything done. You would be stressed all the time about meeting deadlines, completing reports or whatever your job entails.

Learning to say “no” can put you in a position to be more productive as you focus on the tasks that you can handle and complete them in a timely manner. Not only is it good for your productivity, but it will pay off in showing that you are a reliable employee.

Take care of yourself

Developing a self care routine has been proven to help reduce stress and improve your concentration according to Southern New Hampshire University. Taking time to focus on yourself pays off in both your day-to-day life and your work life. Not only will you feel better, but you’ll do better at your work. It’s a win-win situation.

To develop a self care plan, you can refer to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) page linked here. This guide will show you all you need to know about different aspects of wellness you may not have considered. Self care is not just taking bubble baths or eating salads, it’s developing a plan that will help you be your best, most stress-free self.

Develop support system

While you might first think of a group of people outside of your workplace when you think about developing a support system, having people who work with you on your team is just as important. The Mayo Clinic suggests forging new friendships with the people around you so that you can each work to support each other when things become more difficult.

If you need someone to cover your shift due to a family emergency, it’s a whole lot easier to achieve when you have coworkers who care about you and your wellbeing. it works both ways too. You’ll have more people in your life that you care about as well and will see your coworkers not as competition but as allies all working towards the same goals.