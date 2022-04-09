SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the most acclaimed music festivals in the world and is the right of passage for some millennials.

For over 20 years, thousands of people have packed Greater Palm Springs for the festivities held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Musical performances from artists like Jay-Z, Billie Eilish and the Wallows; stunning art and design installations; food from top restaurants across the country; sustainability and camping are part of the Coachella experience.

This year’s festivities will be held on April 15-17 and 22-24. If you are musical, artsy, a foodie, environmentalist or outdoorsy type of person, these five tips can help you immerse yourself in the ambience of Coachella in the heart of Savannah.

1. Check out Club 51 Degrees

Like Coachella, this massive dance club offers a space for different styles of music to exist. It has three floors with each playing distinct styles of music, from hip-hop to Latin to electronic. The third floor specializes in house, trance, electro, progressive, dub step, mashups and Top 40 remixes. For more information visit club51sav.com.

2. Inspire your visual imagination at A.T. Hun Art Gallery

Located in Savannah’s historic City Market, this eclectic art gallery features a wide selection of nontraditional, unique, funky and beautiful art by local and international contemporary artists. They also sell sculptures, jewelry, coffee mugs, postcards and magnets.

On your next visit, you may be able to meet the artists who are frequently in the gallery to talk about their work. For more information visit athun.com.

3. Tantalize your taste buds at Latin Chicks Restaurant & Catering

This restaurant offers authentic Latin and Latin fusion cuisines like Peruvian roasted chicken, Vaca Frita (citrus-flavored sautéed shredded beef) and a variety of bowls and salads. They also offer a variety of salads and bowls.

For more information visit Latin Chicks’ website and explore the colorful Latin cuisine.

4. Make a difference by joining Savannah River Keeper as a volunteer

This organization’s aim is to protect and improve the natural beauty of the Savannah River basin in order to sustain life through education, advocacy and action. There are opportunities to help with water sampling on the Savannah River or help pick up trash along the river by way of Kayak and Canoe. For more information visit savannahriverkeeper.org.

5. Enjoy a laid-back weekend of camping at Red Gate Farms

Established in 1931, Red Gate Farms’ relaxed RV resort offers fishing ponds, bird watching, nature trails, horseback riding and a saltwater swimming pool. Their campground also includes a clubhouse with a pool table and a big-screen TV that is available for your use.

For more information visit here: Red Gate Farms.