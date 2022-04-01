SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island is one of the best places to drive to if you live in Savannah. But what should you do once you get there? Here are five suggestions to start your trip off right.

Head to the beach

This one is obvious, but it is still one of the best things to do on the island. Grab your swimsuit, some sunscreen and a towel, and get ready for a day full of sun and fun. All the beaches on Hilton Head are public and dog-friendly, so the whole family can enjoy. (Note: You will want to pay attention to the time of year as there are some regulations surrounding dogs on the beaches.)

For a list where you can find public access to the beach on Hilton Head, you can visit the link here. It has all the information you’ll need.

Go biking

Did you know you can rent bicycles to ride on the beach? If you’re looking for some fun in the sun that doesn’t involve getting wet, you can rent a bike to explore the island with. You can even rent bicycles with baby seats in the back so that the youngsters in your crew don’t get left behind.

If you go through the link here you will find all the information you need in order to get started on your biking adventure.

Go to a museum

Hilton Head Island has several museums that you can go to for a good time. If you have young kids, you might want to check out the Sandbox Interactive Children’s Museum. For the older people and kids in your group, why not go over to the Harbour Town Lighthouse Museum? There are plenty of options in Hilton Head for an educational good time.

For more information about the Sandbox Interactive Children’s Museum, you can click the link here. For more information about the Harbour Town Lighthouse Museum, visit the link here.

Go kayaking

Kayaking is an excellent option for those who want to enjoy the outdoors but don’t want to go to the beach. You can rent kayaks on their own or you can book a tour. Some tours even specialize in allowing you to see dolphins while you’re out.

If you’re interested in going on a kayaking tour, you can check out the link here for information from Kayak Hilton Head about their prices and policies.

Take a helicopter tour

Have you ever ridden on a helicopter? Have you ever toured Hilton Head? Why not do both at the same time? With Hilton Head Helicopter Tours, you can get a bird’s eye view of the island as you ride around in a helicopter.

These tours a suitable for all ages and start at $39 each. There are three options, with the cheapest flight being an eight-mile loop around the northeast corner of the island.

You can find more information by visiting the link here.