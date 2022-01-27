5 small businesses in and around Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Shopping at local small businesses is a great way to help support your community. Here are five small businesses in or near Savannah that you should consider giving a try.

Sunshine Pottery

Sunshine Pottery is a “paint your own” pottery studio. You can walk in to paint your own pottery or book a private room through their Facebook page. You can check out their website here or visit them in person at 121 US HWY 80 in Pooler.

Stella Ruth Signature Seasoning

Stella Ruth Signature Seasoning has all of your unique seasoning needs. They offer dry spices, hot sauce and oils. They are located at the Tanger Outlet mall in Pooler. You can find them online at the link here or check out their Facebook page here.

Superbloom

Superbloom is a local art café that offers wine, coffee and locally made gifts. They also offer wine tastings for those interested. You can find them online here or go to their physical location at 2418 De Soto Avenue in Savannah.

We Bee Jammin

We Bee Jammin sells everything from apple cinnamon jelly to carrot cake jam. They offer shipping to all of Georgia and even subscription options. You can find We Bee Jammin online here. You can also oftentimes find them at the Islands Farmers’ Market on Wilmington Island and the Statesboro Farmer’s Market.

Unwind Yarn and Gifts

Unwind Yarn and Gifts is a fiber artist’s dream. Not only do they sell yarn, but they have weekly meetups and classes for those interested. You can find Unwind Yarn and Gifts at 7710 Waters Ave in Savannah or check out their website at the link here.