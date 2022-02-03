5 restaurants to visit in Pooler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler has plenty of options for great food. Here are five of them that you should give a try. All of these restaurants made the Trip Advisor list for top restaurants in the area.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Looking for somewhere with brunch, a bar and a pet-friendly patio? How about somewhere with a gluten-friendly menu? Why not give Another Broken Egg Cafe a shot?

This cafe is part of a chain but that doesn’t make the food any less delicious. They offer the classic brunch-focused menu filled with pancakes, waffles and omelets of all kinds.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and located on Tanger Outlets Boulevard. You can find more information about them by checking out their website here.

Pie Society

Pie Society is a British company that specializes in serving meat and sweet pies. From across the pond, they’re bringing British classics such as fish and chips and bangers and mash. They also offer desserts like their Victoria sponge cake.

There’s plenty to enjoy at Pie Society. They have locations in Savannah and Pooler, but their Pooler location is on Canal Street. Their hours vary by the day, so it’s best to check out their website through the link here if you want to know more.

Terra Mia

Are you searching for some authentic Italian food? At Terra Mia, that’s exactly what you’ll find. Of course, you can get your classic chicken parmigiana, but you can also try out something new like rigatoni alla buonogustaro. This dish features rigatoni and sauteed sausage along with peppers and onions.

Terra Mia is located on US Highway 80 East and their hours vary depending on the day. To find more information about their menu and their hours you can check out their website here.

NaaN Appetit

Maybe it’s been too long since you’ve had some authentic Indian food, or maybe you just want to try out somewhere new. Either way, Naan Appetit should definitely be on your list of places to head to. They’ve got a lot of vegetarian and vegan options, plus your favorites like chicken and salmon tikkas.

NaaN Appetit is located on US Highway 80 west and their lunch and dinner hours depend on the day. You can check out their website for more information by visiting the link here.

Sushi Hana

Sushi Hana offers not only a yummy experience but an affordable one as well. Their sushi prices range from $5.50 to $10.95 depending on what you’re looking for. They also offer soups and salads that you can order to go along with your meals. Sushi Hana is located on Pooler Parkway and their hours vary by the day of the week. Generally, though, they open at 11 a.m. every day except Sunday. You can check out their website by visiting the link here.