5 recipes for National Cabbage Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Did you know that Feb. 17 is National Cabbage Day? Here are some recipes you can cook tonight to celebrate this cute little holiday.

Roasted Cabbage Steaks

This vegan recipe from “Eat Something Vegan” is quick and only requires six ingredients. You’ll only spend 35 minutes making this dish that serves four. Each steak is 200 calories, so it’s a great option for those looking for a low-calorie entrée to go along with their dinner plans.

You can find the link to the recipe here.

Lemon Garlic Sauteed Cabbage

This yummy recipe from “Inspired Taste” takes only 20 minutes to make and serves four. It also only has six ingredients and is vegan. You can find more information about this recipe by visiting the link here.

Who knows? Maybe it’ll turn into a family staple.

Easy Fried Cabbage

Craving some bacon? This recipe from “The Stay at Home Chef” for fried cabbage has you covered. Quick and simple, this recipe calls for bacon, cabbage, onions and brown sugar with a few spices to make a dish that will nip those cravings in the bud. It only takes 30 minutes and serves four. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking here.

Melting Cabbage

This recipe from “Eating Well” takes around an hour to cook, but from the looks of it, that time is well worth it. Best served alongside pork or chicken, this recipe will put your cast iron to good use. You’ll need more ingredients than the other recipes on this list but that just means more flavor. You can check out the ingredients list and recipe by visiting the link here.

Coleslaw

When all else fails or seems too complicated, you can always fall back on coleslaw for your cabbage needs. This recipe from “Eat This, Not That!” will tell you all you need to know about making the perfect healthy coleslaw. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking here.