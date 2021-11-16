5 places you have to eat for lunch in Savannah

Zunzi’s is a South African inspired restaurant that is located on Drayton Street.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — From vegan dishes to South African-inspired cuisine, here are five great places to grab a bite in Savannah.

Zunzi’s

The seating area at Zunzi’s Zunzibar.

Looking for something new to your palate? Why not try out Zunzi’s South African-inspired menu?

Founded in 2005, Zunzi’s has been a hit in Savannah and even had national recognition. Their “Conquistador” sandwich was named People Magazine’s “Best sandwich in Georgia,” in 2019.

This top-selling chicken sandwich on French bread isn’t the only thing on the menu that’ll leave your mouth watering.

“Most people get the Conquistador, it’s chicken on fresh bread. It’s very approachable and it comes with our secret sauce,” said Chris Smith, the co-founder and CEO of Zunzi’s, “But the Booty Roll is definitely a South African classic with beef, pork and South African sausage.”

If you are looking for more places with vegan options, have no fear. Zunzi’s has two vegan sandwiches.

If you aren’t looking for a vegan option, Smith has a recommendation.

“The Godfather would be really a great option. It’s our super meaty sandwich with two sausages and chicken.” Smith said.

Zunzi’s is located at 236 Drayton St. and their website can be found here.

Fox and Fig

If you’re interested in trying out something plant-based, Fox and Fig is the place to go.

This fully vegan café offers an all-day “brunch-centric” menu with plenty of drink options as well.

You can find dishes like the “Plant Food Picnic,” which includes a rotating selection of hummus and vegan cheese made of cashews, or the “Fox Burger,” which features a Beyond Burger patty served on a pretzel bun.

The café serves coffee locally roasted from The Coffee Fox and vegan baked goods made by their sister store, Henny Penny Cafe.

Fox and Fig has indoor and outdoor seating available, as well as takeout options. Their price range is about $10-15 per person.

Located by Troupe Square, Fox and Fig is a short walk away from the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. You can find their website here.

Randy’s Bar-B-Q

Two plates of ribs sit on the table by the cutting board where Antjan Middleton works.

Recently visited by The Rideshare Foodie Kreskin J. Torres, Randy’s Bar-B-Q offers a simple menu that is sure to please.

Randy’s Bar-B-Q is located at 750 Wheaton Street about an eight-minute walk from River Street. The restaurant is takeout and cash-only, but have no fear, there’s an ATM located on-site in case you forget.

Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Randy’s Bar-B-Q has two options: ribs or chicken.

What’s the bestseller of the two?

“The ribs,” Antjan Middleton said.

Middleton works at Randy’s Bar-B-Q and was quickly loading up plates of ribs during his interview.

“We appreciate the support of the community during this time with this pandemic,” Middleton said. “Come down and give us a try.”

Fire Street Food

“Come play with FIRE,” The Fire Street Food website says.

Fire Street Food is an Asian fusion restaurant that is sure to become one of your favorites.

This restaurant serves everything from sushi and smoothies to burgers and bubble tea.

Fire Street Food’s menu is affordable, with their sushi rolls averaging at about $10 per roll.

They also serve sandwiches, salads and wings for those who don’t have a craving for spring rolls and dumplings.

Fire Street Food is located at 13 E. Perry St. and their website can be found here. While you’re there, why not head across the road to Chippewa Square, made famous by the iconic “Forrest Gump” bench scenes?

Clary’s Café

Pies sit in the fridge at Clary’s Café with slices already taken out.

Do you find yourself craving breakfast foods when midday rolls around? Have no fear, Clary’s Café is here.

Serving breakfast meals from 8 a.m. to their closing time at 2 p.m., Clary’s Café offers not only a homecooked meal but an environment filled with friendly faces.

“The feelings of home and family are evident when you walk through the door,” their website says.

Jennifer Goethe, the manager at Clary’s Café, agreed with the sentiment.

“We’re like a family. This is my work family,” Goethe said.

According to Goethe, Clary’s has been around since 1903. The café was featured in the movies “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” and “Poison Rose” with John Travolta and Morgan Freeman.

Goethe said their best seller is the Corn Beef Hash, but that doesn’t mean any of the other menu items are struggling for attention from customers.

“I think everything sells pretty much the same. I mean, we’re still on a COVID menu right now because some things we just can’t get,” Goethe said. “Every week we run into an issue with that of something.”

Still, Goethe said the café has managed to keep the most popular dishes in stock.

The website for Clary’s Café can be found here.