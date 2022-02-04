5 places to get burgers in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re craving a good burger, look no further. According to Google reviews, these are some (but not all) of the best-reviewed places to get burgers in Savannah.

Crystal Beer Parlor

With a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars, the Crystal Beer Parlor will be sure to leave you satisfied. Not only can you get a classic beef burger here, but there are also several other burger options. These include bison burgers, veggie burgers and even a lamb mixed with beef burger. Burgers are served with one side and their prices start at $11.95.

You can find the Crystal Beer Parlor on West Jones Street. They are open on Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Their website can be found through the link here.

The Naked Dog

Best known for their hotdogs, this food truck has plenty to offer in terms of burgers as well. They have a Google reviews score of 4.7 out of 5 stars from a total of 111 reviewers. Their burgers start at $8 for a single patty and go up to $12 for their Reuben burger, which features two patties, pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island sauce.

Located on River Street, you can enjoy a scenic view of the Savannah River while you chow down. You can check out their website with their menu and more information here.

Sly’s Sliders and Fries

If you’re looking for sliders with great reviews, you’ve found the place at Sly’s Sliders and Fries. Not only do they have a 4.7 out of 5 stars on their Google reviews, but that’s from over a thousand reviewers. They have all kinds of sliders from burgers to vegetarian options to brisket. Whatever you’re looking for, they’ll have an option for you.

You can check them out by visiting their location on Abercorn Street between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. or you can head on over to their website through the link here for more information.

Fox and Fig Cafe

Looking for something plant-based instead of the usual red meat? You’ll find it at Fox and Fig Cafe. They serve Beyond Burger as their meat replacement and they have tons of options to customize your burger with. Fox and Fig has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and over 1,500 reviews on Google, so they’re definitely a popular place to stop at for those interested in veggie-based meals.

You can visit Fox and Fig Cafe on Habersham Street any day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. You can also check out their website by visiting the link here.

Green Truck Neighborhood Pub

With a score of 4.7 out of 5 stars and over 2,000 Google reviews, this is by far one of the most popular and well-reviewed places for burgers in the Savannah area. Their burgers come at beef, chicken or veggie patties and are served with your choice of fries or slaw. For an additional charge, you can get a side salad or vegan chili instead.

Green Truck Neighborhood Pub is located on Habersham Street and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, except for Sunday when they are closed. You can find their website at the link here.