5 places to get barbecue in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you craving some barbecue but don’t know where to go? Here are five places to get you started with Savannah’s barbecue scene.

Savannah Smokehouse

Savannah Smokehouse offers pulled pork, chicken, beef brisket and more at their restaurant located at 16 West State Street. A meat plate comes with cornbread as well as two sides and will run you about $14 to $25. They are open until 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can check out their website by visiting the link here.

District Smokehouse

District Smokehouse is located at Plant Riverside and has a full menu of meats and drinks available. A platter will run you anywhere from $16 to $26 and comes with cornbread as well as two sides. If you don’t want a platter, they also offer sandwiches and wings. For more information on their hours as well as their full menu, you can check out their website here.

Randy’s Bar-B-Q

Randy’s Bar-B-Q has a simple menu of ribs and chicken, all of which are reasonably priced. A takeout-only restaurant, you’ll have to remember to bring cash or be ready to use the ATM if you visit. Randy’s Bar-B-Q is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. They are located at 750 Wheaton Street.

Tricks BBQ

Tricks BBQ is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday and they are located on Bull Street. Their menu has ribs, beef, lamb and chicken as well as a seafood option on Friday and Saturday. Their regular dinners are under $13, and their slab dinner is under $25. You can visit their Facebook page by clicking the link here.

Quiky’s Famous BBQ

Quiky’s Famous BBQ is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday and they are located on Ogeechee Road. They have chicken, lamb, pork, beef and deviled crabs. Their meals are affordable and look delicious. You can get a chicken plate with two sides for $8. If you’d like to look at their menu, you can visit their website by clicking the link here.