5 movies filmed in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for something to watch that reminds you of home? Here are five movies that were filmed in Savannah.

1. Crime Story

Starring Academy Award winners Richard Dreyfuss and Mira Sorvino, this film follows the story of a former mob boss seeking revenge after his home is the target of a robbery.

Drefuss’ character Ben Myers is on a path of destruction tracking down the robbers who he caught on a hidden camera. Things go awry when Myers’ family, including his detective daughter Nick, is caught in the crosshairs in this crime thriller.

“Crime Story” is the lowest-rated film on this list, with a 3.6 out of 10 on IMDB. Directed by Adam Lipsius, this film was released in August of 2021. You can check out the trailer for the film on IMDB here.

2. Strike Her Dead

Also known as “Killer Cover Up,” this Lifetime movie stars actress Cece Kelly in the leading role of Jenna Sims, an all-star soccer player.

Sims and her mother Sally move to a beach town looking for a fresh start. When they arrive, Jenna joins her school’s soccer time as she tries to make friends and maintain her college scholarship. Trouble ensues when Jenna discovers a cover-up of a player’s death and accidentally becomes the prime suspect.

“Strike Her Dead” has a rating of 5 out of 10 on IMDB and was released in November of 2021. You can read more about the movie here.

3. The Secrets She Keeps

Also a Lifetime movie, “The Secrets She Keeps” stars actresses Emily Miceli and Zoe Cramond as a mother and daughter who start an art gallery in a new town.

Miceli’s character, Amara, pretends to be 18 to meet men on a dating app, despite her mother’s disapproval. Things quickly spiral after someone begins stalking Amara and her mother.

“The Secrets She Keeps” has an IMDB rating of 5.1 out of 10 and was released in October of 2021. For more information about the film, you can check out its My Lifetime page here.

4. Emperor

This 2020 film starring Dayo Okeniyi is based on the life story of abolitionist Shields Green, also known as Emperor. A piece that could be regarded as fitting into the alternate history genre, “Emperor” follows Green’s participation in John Brown’s raid on Harpers Ferry and his life beyond that.

The raid on Harpers Ferry was an effort by John Brown to incite a revolt among enslaved people in the United States.

While it is fun to imagine what would have happened if Green had survived what occurred after the raid, the reality is that Green was hanged two months after the raid in December of 1859. This would be less than two years before the start of the Civil War.

“Emperor” was released in August of 2020 and is the second highest-rated film in this list with 5.7 out of 10 stars on IMDB. You can learn more about the film by checking out its IMDB page here.

5. Love Takes Flight

Released in April of 2019, this Hallmark film stars Nikki DeLoach as Dr. Lizzie Beauman and Jeff Hephner as Charlie Allen. Beauman is an administrator at a local hospital who is on the lookout for a new emergency medical services pilot. Allen applies for the job.

Though their first interaction doesn’t pan out the way either would have hoped, the two grow closer as Beauman’s young daughter and Allen’s father become friends.

This is the highest-rated film on our list with a grand total of 7.1 out of 10 stars. It’s a classic Hallmark film of two very different people slowly falling in love with one another, despite the odds being against them.

You can learn more about the film by clicking through its Hallmark channel page here.