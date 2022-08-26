SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Friday nights may bring merriment to those who’ve worked hard and can provide an opportunity to unwind with good friends or family.

Here are 5 unusual ways to enjoy the evening and possibly up until Saturday morning.

Chocolate Tasting – Chocolate tasting doesn’t have to cost half your paycheck and last just one hour; order a variety of chocolate online and spend Friday night testing new favorites with friends. Or, for a night out, Visit Lulu’s Chocolate Bar and treat your taste buds to chocolaty menu items from cheesecakes to brownies.

Attend a local comedy club – Friday night is a perfect excuse to relax and loosen up with some laughs after a long week. Front Porch Improv: Savannah’s Home for Comedy was created by four former New Yorkers living in Savannah. They put on improv comedy shows that often sell out so be sure to purchase tickets in advance.

Go dancing – Whether you want to head to a local nightclub like Club 51 Degrees which has three different floors for different vibes or enjoy a social dance party at the Savannah Ballroom Dance Studio. Dancing is a fun way to get closer and more intimate with your partner, and could provide an opportunity to laugh at bad dance moves!

Go stargazing – Although some love rainy nights, the beauty of the night stars leaves many in awe. It’s not just about the radiant constellations lighting up the sky, but the fact that it’s free for everyone to behold. Tybee Island is a great place to stargaze and sometimes attracts visitors hoping to spot stars, planets, and even the galaxy.

Have an adult slumber party – Slumber parties are not just for young girls who just want to have fun, anyone can enjoy them. After all, it’s about enjoying the moment as everyone shares laughs, sings, and shares secrets. However, avoid any temptations to make prank phone calls. When it comes to special nights SAVtakeout.com makes it convenient for locals and city visitors to enjoy restaurant foods without leaving their home or hotel, they will deliver it.