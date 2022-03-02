SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weather is finally getting warmer, and with that comes the urge to go out and do something fun to enjoy it. To help, here’s a list of five fun things you can do in Savannah, both indoors and outdoors.

Hit the trails

There may not be many places to go hiking in Savannah, but Skidaway Island State Park has plenty of trails to get you started. They are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day and they have six miles worth of trails that you can go visit. You can also rent a bicycle and go biking throughout the park.

For more information, you can visit the website for the park by clicking the link here.

Go Kayaking

There are several places in Savannah that offer kayaking tours. Savannah Canoe and Kayak offers half-day and full-day tours to places like Tybee Island and Skidaway Narrows. Their half-day tours start at $69 and their full-day tours start at $89.

You can find more information about them by visiting their website here.

Check out a museum unlike any other

If you’re looking for something geared more towards adults, you can head on over to the Graveface Museum for a weird sort of good time. This museum showcases oddities and true crime paraphernalia that is not for the faint of heart.

Tickets start at $20 per person or you can get a four-month pass for $60, which comes with a t-shirt. They are open Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and their website can be found through the link here.

Go horseback riding

If you want to do something fun in Savannah, you should look into going horseback riding. Red Gate Farms offers lessons and riding opportunities starting at $80.25 or you can get a carriage tour starting at $160. You can check out their horses and their prices by visiting the link here.

Head to the arcade

If you want something that will remind you of being a kid again, why not check out The Portal in downtown Savannah?

They have everything from retro games to modern and they’re always adding new games to try out. They also have a bar and deli so you can grab a meal while you decide what you want to play. They are open until 3 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

You can check out their website by visiting the link here.