SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Feb. 3 is a day for the dogs — for Golden Retrievers specifically. To celebrate National Golden Retriever Day, here are some fun facts about the popular breed.

Golden Retrievers originated in Scotland

This loveable and gentle breed was thought by some to have originated from Russian circus dogs. However, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), they actually descend from hunting dogs in Scotland and were not even considered desirable at the time that they were first making their debut.

At a time when black hunting dogs were all the rage, having a golden dog was seen as less than ideal.

They only live up to 12 years

The AKC also keeps track of how long various dog breeds are expected to live. For Golden Retrievers the age range is sadly only 10 to 12 years. While it is possible for goldens to live longer, it is definitely not as likely.

Goldens are the gold-star choice for family dogs

Everyone knows that Golden Retrievers are famous for their sweet demeanor and gentle souls. So, it should come as no surprise that they make excellent dogs for those with a family. A quick Google search shows article after article about how wonderful this breed is for those with pets.

While there is no guarantee that a certain breed will have a certain temperament, if you get a golden from a responsible breeder, you are not likely to run into many problems.

They are easy to train

No golden is going to magically grow up to have the perfect temperament and training. While good breeding plays a large part in how easily trainable a golden is, it can’t replace the importance of proper training.

However, you’re in luck because Golden Retrievers are historically incredibly easy to train as compared to other breeds (think about the Basset Hound). You can learn more about their growth stages and how those impact their training by clicking this link to the AKC webpage on training goldens.

Golden Retrievers come in three officially recognized colors

While there are some goldens that have different coats, there are only three colors that the AKC officially recognizes as being part of the breed standard. These coat colors are: dark golden, golden and light golden.