SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Food trucks are always a fun experience. You get to walk up, grab something to eat and run off to your next adventure, often without even having to worry about finding a parking space for a restaurant experience. To continue the fun, here are five food trucks you should try out soon.

This food truck’s menu includes items like their Cuban sandwich with slow-roasted pork and their Boricua burrito with chopped plantains. Their entrées are almost all $13 apart from the Mofongo, which will run you $25.

Savannah Food Truck Force offers the latest menus and locations for Hostess City restaurants on wheels. Find out where you can grab Chazito’s through the link here.

Craving barbecue? Don’t worry, Bowtie Barbecue Co. has you covered. Each of their entrées costs $13, from smoked wings to Brunswick stew. You can find where they’ll be next, along with the rest of their menu, by visiting the link here.

Looking for something from across the pond? Pie Society has just what you’re searching for. For entrees, they have fish and chips, steak and ale pie and more — all for $13 and under. For dessert, they have a chocolate silk pie in addition to a rotation of other British pies.

You can see their menu and where they’ll be next by clicking or tapping here.

Bayou Cafe has a diverse range of entrees, including po boys, tacos and salads. They offer crawfish, alligator, flounder and more as their meat options for their po boys. All of their sandwiches are $15 or less and their baskets are $20 or less, with the alligator basked being the most expensive.

You can check out the link here to see more information about where they’ll be and what is on their menu.

If you’re in the mood for a hot dog, then The Naked Dog food truck is the one to follow. All of their hotdogs are $7 or less. In addition to hot dogs, they also sell nachos and Italian beef sandwiches.

The link here will bring you to Savannah Food Truck Force’s website with more information about where they’ll be and what else is on their menu.