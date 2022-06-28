SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Independence Day is quickly approaching, and for many, that means navigating the laws — and the dangers — relating to fireworks.

According to the city of Savannah’s website, over 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks annually. In addition, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said that in 2020, about 15,600 people in the United States were treated in the hospital due to fireworks-related injuries.

With that in mind, what are some safe alternatives to fireworks if you still want to celebrate?

Confetti party poppers

Confetti party poppers are a good alternative to fireworks if you have kids who still want to participate in the fun of the holiday. They’re just plain fun and you can make them yourself.

All you’ll need is a balloon, paper, a toiler paper roll and whatever you choose to decorate with. It takes only a few minutes and the making of the craft can also be part of your celebration.

You can find a link to this DIY craft from Happiness Is Homemade by clicking or tapping here.

Elephant toothpaste

This science experiment from Scientific American is fun for the whole family and a unique way to celebrate the holiday. It gives you the chance to celebrate while also providing the opportunity to learn something new. The results of the experiment create foam, giving it the name “elephant toothpaste” because it looks like it’s big enough to brush an elephant’s teeth.

Find more information on this well-known experiment at this link.

Fireworks in a jar

Fireworks in the sky? What about fireworks in a jar instead?

This quick and easy craft from the website I Can Teach My Child only requires a handful of items to make something especially fun for younger kids. You’ll need food dye (time to break out those patriotic colors) and oil, along with a mason jar and water.

You can find a link to the tutorial on how to make fireworks in a jar by clicking or tapping here.

Laser projector

Remember a few years back when projecting lasers onto your house for Christmas was all the rage? Now, you can repurpose that old projector to do something fun for the holiday.

Take your projector out from wherever you’ve stashed it and point it towards your house. If you live in an apartment, you can also point it against a wall to see the lights.

Don’t own one but want to get in on this easy, noise-free way to celebrate? You can find a link to an affordable laser projector by clicking or tapping here.

Glow sticks

This is the easiest idea of all: glow sticks. They are cheap and easy to use. You can even find ones that are environmentally friendly if you’re concerned about the impact they can have on local ecosystems (though they are a little pricey, like the ones from Nyoka, which you can read more about through the link here).

There are also lots of games you can play with glow sticks. Find a list of 10 party games by clicking or tapping on the link here.