SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for something kid-friendly to do this St. Patrick’s Day? Here’s a list of five fun crafts you can try out with the family.

DIY Simple Felt Four-Leafed Clover Shamrock Pin

This simple craft from the blog “Mom Spark” will be a cute way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day that you can wear any time. All you’ll need is felt, embroidery thread, thick paper, a pen and some scissors. You’ll also need a bar pin if you’re wanting to attach this to your blouse or t-shirt.

Once you get this first style down, you can get creative with it. Add glitter, different colors — whatever makes you happy. The link for this craft can be found by clicking here.

Shamrock Painted Rocks

For this craft, you’ll just need some rocks, paint and paintbrushes. The rest is up to you!

A video linked here from Rock Painting 101 on YouTube shows six different ways that you can decorate a rock with Shamrock designs. Follow these instructions or simply use them as inspiration.

Clay Pot Leprechaun Hats

Interested in painting something that you can keep around for years to come? This craft from the blog “That’s What Che Said” will be fun for everyone. This craft uses clay pots that are painted green to look like a leprechaun’s hat. The only thing you’ll want to be careful about is keeping the kids away when you’re using the Xacto knife and hot glue gun.

You can check out the link for this craft by clicking here.

DIY Paper Origami Shamrock Craft

This craft from the blog “Design Improvised” is adorable and great for the family looking for something that is a bit more complicated to make. It is perfect for those with older children who still want to craft but aren’t interested in painting anything. You’ll need quite a few items to make it, but you can find all the information you need by clicking the link here.

Leprechaun Trap

This is the most complicated (but arguably the cutest) craft on the list. It involves taking a tin can and creating a garden-like area to entice a leprechaun. The blog “Messy little Monster” has all the information you’ll need to make your own leprechaun trap (also called a leprechaun garden) and if you’re really savvy, you can even make it with real plants.

You can find a link to the craft instructions by clicking here.