‘4 the Jewel N U’ non-profit helps victims of sexual, domestic abuse find voice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 4 The Jewel N U – a local no-profit organization is helping victims of domestic and sexual violence find their voice.

Their mission is to help empower victims of abuse and their family members through education.

Founder, Karen Alston said when victims know the stigmas associated with domestic and sexual violence it helps them on their road to recovery.

“We want to educate our society on what happens behind the closed doors so when individuals come to you, you will know what to say and what not to say,” Alston said.

As a survivor herself, Alston said she understands what these victims are going through.

“As a survivor of over 35 plus years, I understand what the differences are when we are trying to go through or are involved in these situations, and we don’t know how to come out of them,” Alston said. “We stay involved with individuals who have such a hold on our lives until it’s at the point of us not being able to get set free.”

Alston created 4 the Jewel N U to help those who couldn’t help themselves.

“We started sitting around the table, a group of young ladies, single mothers, and their daughters, we would sit around the table and we would talk about or experiences and what kind of help do they feel that they needed,” Alston said.

She continued, “4 the Jewel N U comes about to really understand and help individuals who I know want to freely come out or just sometimes they want a listening ear to hear somebody about the situations,” said Alston.

Survivor, Robin Earwin said ‘Karen’s Kloset’ helped her at one of her lowest points.

“Being a domestic survivor and being in the savior shelters with ‘Karen’s Kloset’ she brought in the supplies that they needed, body washes things that we need but couldn’t gather from the home.”

Earwin said she wants victims to know they are no alone.

“It’s something good in you that can be valued and brought back to life when you think it’s all over,” Earwin said. “If you’re willing to let go and just come on in it’s not easy, but you have someone that can comfort you, and understand everything that you’ve been going through you’re not alone.”

For more information on how to get help or volunteer contact Karen Alston at (912) 224-8509, via email at info@4thejewelnuglobal.org or Facebook.

See the list of domestic violence and sexual assault victim resources below.

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-SAFE (7233) www.ndvh.org

National Sexual Assault Hotline

1-800-656-HOPE (4673) www.rainn.org

1in6OnlineSupportLine for adult male surviuvors www.1in6.org

NO MORE www.nomore.org

VICTIMS-WITNESS ASSISTANCE Office of the District Attorney Chatham County Courthouse 912-652-7329

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES Office of Women’s Health womenshealth.gov